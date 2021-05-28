Havana, Cuba.- The new number of patients with Covid-19 in Cuba confirms an upward trend. According to t the National Director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, 1,169 new cases were diagnosed over the last 24 hours.

Thus, the total number of people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen causing the pandemic, reached 138,899 since March 11, 2020.

The specialist regretted the death of 12 patients due to this disease, which brings the death statistics to 933 in more than a year of pandemic throughout the national territory.

In the present month, 31,277 people fell ill, and 279 died from complications of Covid-19′, explained Durán.

To date, 6,449 patients are still active with the disease in Cuban hospitals.