Buenos Aires, Cuba.- Cuba and Argentina are making progress today in a collaboration and development plan in the agricultural sector, confirmed the Chief of Staff of this South American nation.

In a press release, the aforementioned organization specified that a Cuban delegation visited this country to outline the actions of a cooperation agreement in that area, which consists of Argentine businessmen and the National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA) providing advice on the production of grains for livestock farming in the island.

This agreement strengthens bilateral relations and economic ties. On the one hand, Cuba will deepen its food sovereignty and import substitution plan, and on the other hand, Argentina will develop its business projects in that territory, according to the text.

The initiative is supported by the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries and organizations such as INTA.

During the last few days, the Deputy Chief of the Argentine Cabinet, Jorge Neme, discussed the issue with the Cuban Deputy Prime Minister, Jorge Luis Tapia, and the Minister of Agriculture, Ydael Perez.

The meeting was also attended by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Ana Teresita Gonzalez and the Cuban Ambassador Pedro Pablo Prada.

Neme explained that this action is the continuity of his visit to the Caribbean country in May and assured that “Argentina will offer its knowledge and experience, will transfer technology and will export machinery and services”.