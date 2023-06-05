Matanzas, Cuba.- The V International Congress of Agricultural Sciences (Agrociencias 2023) begins Monday at the Plaza America Convention Center in Varadero with the participation of representatives from 15 countries. Under the slogan “The university and innovation for sustainable development” in the thematic axis of workshops and conferences, the event agreed until June 9, sponsored by […]

Under the slogan “The university and innovation for sustainable development” in the thematic axis of workshops and conferences, the event agreed until June 9, sponsored by the Agrarian University of Havana Fructuoso Rodriguez Perez will be held in a hybrid format.

According to the head of the communication department of the university, Maydolis Cabrera, in addition to Cuban specialists, researchers from Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Ecuador, Spain, France, Haiti, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Russia will attend the Agrociencias 2023 Congress.

Among the event’s activities will be the First Training Workshop and Analysis of the Results of the Post Covid-19 Project. Green recovery for food, health, and water security reinforced by financial and technological innovations for Cuba, he said.

Cabrera pointed out that the official presentation of the National Network for the Internationalization of Higher Education (Interred Cuba), whose objective is to socialize good practices in the management of the internationalization process of Cuban higher education institutions, will take place at the Congress.

According to the official program of Agrociencias 2023, the main objective of the event is to generate knowledge and exchange experiences that promote integration among the different areas of knowledge related to education, economics and business, and social and physical culture sciences.