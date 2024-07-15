Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel is participating in the debates of the Permanent Labor Commissions (CPT) of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP, parliament) scheduled for today and tomorrow in Havana.

The permanent work commissions of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP) will meet prior to the Third Ordinary Period of Sessions of Parliament, in its 10th Legislature, convened starting July 17th.

For two days, at the Havana Convention Palace, the deputies will analyze issues that cover all sectors of the country, with emphasis on the economic and social.

Some 11 CTPs from the ANPP will analyze more than 90 topics of interest to citizens at the Convention Palace, after an intense stage of tours and exchanges with labor groups.

About a thousand workplaces, institutions and communities were visited by the members of these parliamentary structures, in visits to the territories together with deputies to the Cuban parliament.

The ANPP and its CPT continually check compliance with their guidelines and decisions, said the secretary of that body, Homero Acosta, in a recent press conference.

the System of Honorary Titles and Decorations.

Likewise, the deputies will debate the draft policy for the socialist state company law, which will be debated in other ANPP meetings.

This time, the legislature of the Caribbean country will elect lay judges for the Supreme People’s Court, the government of the Villa Clara province (center) will be held accountable, and a group of new deputies will take their seats in parliament.

The members of the National Electoral Commission, created to organize, direct and supervise elections, popular consultations, plebiscites and referendums, will also be elected.

During the first day of legislative sessions, the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, will explain to the deputies the progress of the implementation of the measures to correct distortions and re-boost the economy, an ANPP source reported.