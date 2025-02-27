Share

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, visited economic and social centers in the Niceto Pérez municipality, in the eastern province of Guantánamo, on Wednesday to verify the progress of projects and programs.

Accompanied by the Secretary of Organization of the Communist Party of Cuba, Roberto Morales, and provincial authorities, the president went to the Áridos ‘Luis Raposo’ Base Business Unit (UEB), where he spoke with its workers.

This unit produces and sells aggregates of different sizes, such as crushed concrete, crushed gravel, crushed granite and artificial sand, and has 18 workers out of a staff of 28.

The center began its recovery last October, when it increased production levels after the passage of Hurricane Oscar, destined for asphalt and paving programs, photovoltaic parks and housing.

Díaz-Canel was interested in the fuel shortage and the energy situation for work, to which the management explained the production strategy in which schedules are moved and workers are notified when there is power, while fuel is directly fired from a service center located in the UEB itself.

The dignitary also visited the Browe dairy farm, on farm number two Breeding Buffaloes, and there he recognized the efforts in the production of milk and meat, despite the drought.

He praised the performance of his workers in dealing with an animal species characterized by its ferocity, and the work of the cowboys with the strong specimens to tame them and use them in animal traction, transport and other livestock tasks.

Finally, the head of State visited the Children’s House ‘Los Ganaderitos’, of the Popular Council (CP) of Vilorio, inaugurated on August 23, 2024, in what was a visitor house of the Livestock Company ‘Iván Rodríguez’, the main entity of the territory.

There he spoke with workers, interacted with the children, asked about food and general conditions and was interested in the number of mothers who remain to resolve capacities.