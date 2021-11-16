Havana, Cuba.- The president of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked the shows of solidarity from a number of countries rejecting the attempts at subversion against the island.

The president posted on Twitter an article on the national newspaper Granma listing the initiatives carried out during the weekend throughout the world in support of the Cuban Revolution and against the blockade imposed by the United States.

The Head of State expressed his thanks for the acts and statements, which exceeded one hundred, of friends and fellow citizens living abroad.

An interactive map shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter(@CubaMinrex) reflected the actions in Montreal (Canada), Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia and Peru, among others.

There were demonstrations of solidarity in Venezuela calling for the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States and the end of the war on the social networks against Cuba.

Friends of Cuba in Syria met to celebrate the achievements made by Cubans in the fight against Covid-19 and the return of the students to the classrooms by carrying out cultural activities.

Cuban members of the Raices association in Turkey and the island’s embassy held an online meeting on the reopening of tourism and business opportunities.

As part of the actions of solidarity, it is worthy to highlight the arrival in Cuba of the 31st Shepherds for Peace Caravan, to extend from November 15th to 25th, with activities in Havana and the province of Matanzas.