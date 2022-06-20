Havana, Cuba.- The 15th International Seminar on Journalism and Tourism will be held here this week to highlight the efforts of the authorities to rescue the travel industry, organizers said here.

From the 20th to the 24th of this month, 50 journalists from Colombia, Panama, Ecuador, Uruguay, Mexico and Cuba will discuss current trends in information dedicated to this sector.

The seminar will take place during those dates in Havana with visits to Varadero resort, learn about the famous Tropicana cabaret, among other tours.

The president of the Organizing Committee of the event, Hilda Prieto, highlighted the importance of resuming this annual meeting after the recess due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The call is prepared by the Chair of Tourism of the Union of Journalists of Cuba (UPEC), in order to consolidate the exchange of knowledge and experiences between the specialized press of Latin America and the Caribbean.

This meeting is hosted by the José Martí International Institute of Journalism, which prepares courses and advice on information for the Latin American and Caribbean area.

The first three days will be dedicated to talks and colloquiums, with topics such as Post-pandemic tourism marketing and development strategies in Cuba, the Culture-Tourism 2022 Calendar of activities and events, and a conference on Cuba and the Caribbean.

Also, participants will be able to visit the Paseo del Prado and Grand Aston La Habana hotels, where specialists of the Gaviota group will explain the benefits of both accommodations.

Likewise, experts from the Center of Studies on World Economy of this country will speak on Resilient Tourism in Cuba and delegates from the Spanish chain Meliá will report on their presence in this archipelago.

Other conferences will include presentations by the Blue Diamond hotel group in Canada, as well as panels on local development tourism, with the presence of professors from the Faculty of Tourism of the University of Panama.

A special speech by the president of the International Network of Tourism Journalists and Writers, Julio César Debali, also director of the Tourism Magazine of Mercosur (Common Market of the South), has been announced.