Havana, Cuba.- The complex epidemiological situation in Cuba due to Covid-19 is prompting health authorities to insist on individual responsibility as a critical factor to curb the number of cases, hospitalization, and deaths.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, 94.6 percent of the infections reported in the last 15 days are due to autochthonous transmission. In the previous update, 1,233 new cases were registered, of which 70 were imported.

The national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, stressed that the 16 days of May exceed the statistics of other months, with an average of 1,122 cases and ten deaths per day.

Another element against the efforts made is the number of people treated in intensive care units, which has already reached 120, increasing severe and critical cases.

Durán also considered it harmful for the country’s epidemiological situation that the number of admissions exceeds the number of medical discharges, although 116,660 Covid-19 patients have already recovered.

The epidemiologist insisted on individual responsibility as a key factor to stop the effects of the pandemic and urged the public to use masks correctly, disinfect their hands, and keep physical distance.

He considered it vital to keep the population duly informed about the course of the disease and that people should not disconnect themselves from this issue.