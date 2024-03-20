Havana, Cuba.- The president of the State Duma, Viacheslav Volodin, held a meeting today with the Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba and head of Foreign Trade and Investment, Ricardo Cabrisas.

According to information from the Duma -that is, the Lower House of the Russian parliament- , Volodin pointed out that the ties between both countries are developing and expanding in all areas.

At the parliamentary level, he recalled, the Commission on Cooperation between the State Duma and the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba met for the first time last year in Havana.

He also remarked that presidents Vladimir Putin and Miguel Díaz-Canel do everything possible to ensure that relations are of a strategic nature and based on friendship, trust and mutual respect.

Cabrisas, for his part, thanked the Russian Parliament for the constant support it provides to Cuba, emphasizing the condemnation of the US blockade. He also conveyed congratulations to Russia for the recent elections and highlighted the high level of organization and the democratic nature of the vote.

Volodin and Cabrisas condemned the sanctions policy of the United States and its satellites against both Russia and Cuba.