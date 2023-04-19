Havana, Cuba.- The president of Cuba’s National Nominations Commission, Consuelo Baeza, informed that among all 21 proposals to be members of the Council of State, 10 are new lawmakers. Among the new proposals are the deputy director of the Finlay Vaccines Institute, Yuri Valdés; the second head of the Social Workers Unit, Yurisa Lahera, and […]

Havana, Cuba.- The president of Cuba’s National Nominations Commission, Consuelo Baeza, informed that among all 21 proposals to be members of the Council of State, 10 are new lawmakers.

Among the new proposals are the deputy director of the Finlay Vaccines Institute, Yuri Valdés; the second head of the Social Workers Unit, Yurisa Lahera, and Paralympic athlete Omara Durand.

Also nominated for this responsibility are the president of the University Students’ Federation (FEU), Julio Emilio Morejon; the deputy director of the Fidel Castro Center, Elier Ramirez, and the general director of the Faustino Perez Provincial Clinical and Surgical Teaching Hospital of Matanzas, Taymi Martinez.

Other nominees are the president of the Municipal Assembly of Las Tunas, Juana Yamila Viñals; the director of Empresa Oleohidraulica de Cienfuegos, Angelica Maria Chorems; the president of a People’s Council in Yara, Granma province, Marcela Figueredo, and the president of the National Association of Economists and Accountants in Villa Clara, Ivan Santos.

The leaders of mass organizations that have historically been members of the body, such as the Young Communist League (UJC), the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), the Cuban Workers’ Confederation (CTC), the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), and the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP), are ratified within the body.

Also proposed to repeat in office are the rector of the University of Havana, Miriam Nicado; the governor of Santiago de Cuba, Beatriz Johnson, and the director of the Juventud Rebelde newspaper, Yoelkis Sánchez.

The list of completed by the leadership of the National Assembly, for which Esteban Lazo, Ana Mari and Homero Acosta were nominated again.