Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elio Rodríguez Perdomo co-chaired this Tuesday in South Africa, with his counterpart Alvin Botes, the seventeenth meeting of the inter-foreign ministry consultation mechanism.

The Cuban diplomat reported on Twitter that as part of his work schedule in Pretoria, the South African administrative capital, he also held a meeting with the local Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor.

The South African Foreign Minister reiterated the rejection of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, and expressed support for the Caribbean nation in its exercise of the presidency of the Group of 77 plus China.

Rodríguez Perdomo specified that both parties confirmed the very positive state of bilateral exchanges.

Coming from the Congo, the Cuban official arrived in Pretoria on March 26, and since then he has carried out an extensive work program that has included exchanges with local government authorities and members of the South African Communist Party.

In statements to the press in the southern country, he expressed Cuba’s will to continue strengthening relations with that sister nation.

Diplomatic ties between both States were established on May 11, 1994 by Presidents Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016) and Nelson Mandela (1918-2013). Since then, bilateral cooperation has been present in health, education, sports, infrastructure development, housing, water and sanitation.

These ties had already been consolidated before their formalization, on the battlefields, where almost half a million combatants from the Cuba joined their efforts in the fight against apartheid and foreign occupation on the African continent.