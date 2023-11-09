Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero concluded today an official visit to China that he described as successful after different conversations at the highest level, business exchanges and the signing of agreements.

When making an assessment of his stay, Marrero highlighted the meeting with President Xi Jinping and commented that the Chinese head of state emphasized his country’s invariable support for the sovereignty of the island and against the United States blockade, and raised the political will to extend bilateral cooperation.

The Cuban head of government referred to the potential of closer multi-sector collaboration that elevates economic and commercial relations to the same level as the excellent political ties.

As part of his agenda, he traveled to Zhejiang and spoke with Yi Lianhong, secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, about bilateral ties. He visited the City Brain, a technological command center in the southern city of Hangzhou, known for its innovation and for being the headquarters of leading companies in China such as Alibaba.

He also spoke with leading businessmen from the China-Latin America Industrial Park platform and learned about their particularities.

Returning to Shanghai, Marrero met with Dilma Rouseff, director of the New Development Bank, one of the main financial institutions of the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

During his stay in that city, he spoke with the Chinese Prime Minister, Li Qiang, and both highlighted the traditional friendship that unites the two countries and signed cooperation agreements covering different sectors of bilateral cooperation such as transportation, biotechnology, agri-food and digital television.

On November 5, the Cuban prime minister participated in the inauguration of the China International Import Expo and gave a speech in which he advocated for fair, inclusive, multilateral and mutually beneficial international cooperation, against unilateralism and protectionism.

During his stay, he witnessed the signing of two technology transfer agreements between Cuba’s Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology and the Changchun Heber Biological Technology joint venture.

In Beijing he had talks with Xi, visited the Biotech Pharma joint venture and the headquarters of the e-commerce platform JD.com.

In addition, he spoke with businessmen, Chinese tour operators, Cubans from the state mission, and Cuban doctors who provide their services in four provinces of China.