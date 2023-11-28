Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel will make official visits to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Monday.

Through the social network X, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said that as part of his trip, the president will participate as president of the G77 and China in the COP28 and in the Summit of leaders of this Southern grouping to be held in Dubai.

The 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) will be held from November 30 to December 12 in Expo City