Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday visited the western province of Pinar del Rio to check the recovery works in that territory, which was the most affected by Hurricane Ian.

Upon arrival, the head of State met with local authorities, who informed him that the recovery of the power system is at 66.91 percent and 1,945 houses have been restored.

According to the Presidency of the Republic on Twitter, as part of the rehabilitation work, 5,000 tons of tobacco out of 15,000 tons affected by the cyclone have been saved.

Diaz-Canel is visiting Pinar del Rio for the sixth time.