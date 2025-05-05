Share

Saint Petersburg, Russia.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived in Russia this Sunday, leading the Caribbean nation’s delegation that will participate in events marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Fascism.

The head of state arrived at Pulkovo Airport in Saint Petersburg, the first stop of his visit to the Eurasian country, where he was received by the city’s governor, Alexander Beglov, and the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, Evgeny Grigoriev, according to Prensa Latina.

In what is known as the capital of northern Russia, the president will meet with local authorities and visit places of interest before continuing to Moscow, where he and other dignitaries will participate in the event and parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the then-Soviet Union over Nazi Germany on May 9, 1945.

Accompanying Díaz-Canel in the Cuban delegation are the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, and of Foreign Trade, Oscar Pérez-Oliva, as well as the head of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Emilio Lozada.

The Cuban president is one of more than 10 leaders who confirmed their attendance at the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Fascism and the end of the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).