Share

Havana, Cuba.- Today begins the Third Ordinary Period of Sessions of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP) in its 10th Legislature, which includes, in its agenda, submitting six laws for approval.

Oscar Manuel Silvera Martínez, Minister of Justice, explained that these are the Law of Administrative Procedure; of Transparency and Access to Public Information; of the System of Honorary Titles and Decorations of the Republic of Cuba; of Migration; of Foreigners and of Citizenship.

Since April 10, 2019, the date on which the Constitution of the Republic was proclaimed, 41 laws and 108 decree laws have been approved, including in this last figure the six recently approved by the Council of State.

«To better explain the impact of these issues, we can classify them into four large groups: on the functioning and organization of the State and the Government; the normative development of rights, guarantees and duties; judicial and procedural reform; and the updating of the economic model, although most of the legal norms have transversal effects in all areas,» he stressed.

He said that in this matter there is still much to do, because the schedule of the current legislature is scheduled until December 2027, and contemplates, up to this point, some 46 laws and 19 decree laws.

«Work is being done at a good pace on the planning of some proposals and others require more analysis, due to the complexity of the issues to be reconciled, which imposes challenges on us in the legislative exercise, but with the commitment to comply with the people in the implementation of the Constitution and the updating of the country’s legal system,» he said.

At the plenary session of the ANPP, this Wednesday, the member of the Political Bureau and Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, will present information on the progress of the Government’s action plan for the implementation of measures to correct distortions and relaunch the economy in 2024; the progress of the economy at the end of the first semester; and the execution of the State Budget for this year will be updated, and the liquidation of the 2023 Budget.