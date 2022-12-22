Havana, Cuba.- The leader of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Miguel Diaz-Canel, and his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Phu Trong, met virtually on Wednesday and ratified their common willingness to strengthen relations. Ties between both political parties were described as excellent and are kept at the highest level, the Presidency of Cuba tweeted. The tweet […]

Havana, Cuba.- The leader of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Miguel Diaz-Canel, and his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Phu Trong, met virtually on Wednesday and ratified their common willingness to strengthen relations.

Ties between both political parties were described as excellent and are kept at the highest level, the Presidency of Cuba tweeted.

The tweet added that PCC First Secretary and President of the Republic Miguel Diaz-Canel described relations with the Vietnamese people and Communist Party as special and fraternal.

At the meeting, both leaders spoke about the economic and social situation in both nations and the need to strengthen relations to face common challenges.

The ties between the communist parties of Cuba and Vietnam were officially established in December 1960, and have continuously consolidated since then.

The 40th Session of the Intergovernmental Commission for economic, scientific, and technical collaboration between both nations, at which agreements to strengthen trade and investment in agriculture, health care and biotechnology were reached, was held this week.