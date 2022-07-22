Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil, reported on Thursday that the country is working on the resumption of the foreign exchange market for the population.

At the ordinary session of the Cuban Parliament, the minister noted that the gradual recovery of the economy makes it possible to take this step, but the exchange rate will be higher than the official one of one dollar per 24 Cuban pesos.

He added that the value in that market and the implementation date are being studied, but the goal is to collect more hard currency and counter the black market.