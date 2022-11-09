Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday urged for establishing a new mechanism for financing losses and damages caused by climate change. On Twitter, the Cuban foreign minister stated his nation, alongside the G77 + China, champions the right of developing countries to a fair “compensation for being the scenario where climate change […]

