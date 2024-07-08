Share

Havana, Cuba.- A Cuban delegation is in Belize to attend the 12th Conference of Directors of Civil Aviation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

According to an official note, the president of Cuba’s Civil Aeronautics Institute, Armando Daniel López, heads the island’s representation and is accompanied by Orlando Nevot González, the Institute’s director of Aeronautics.

Both officials met with the Cuban ambassador, María Caridad Balaguer, upon their arrival in Belmopan.

The regional conference will be held from July 9 to 11 in the city of Placencia and its agenda includes the discussion of issues such as security, challenges in air interconnectivity in the area and the implementation of standards and practices recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organization.