Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Minister of Justice Oscar Olivera arrived today in the city of Vientiane for a brief visit to Laos aimed at strengthening the existing collaboration ties in this field between the two countries.

Shortly after his arrival and according to the official program, Olivera and his companions held a bilateral meeting with his Laotian counterpart, Phayvy Syboualypha, at the end of which a memorandum of understanding was signed.

The Cuban Ministry of Justice delegation will be received tomorrow, on its second and last day in Vientiane, by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and will pay a courtesy visit to the president of the Supreme Court of the Lao People, Viengthone Siphandone, who was in Havana last year.

Olivera and his entourage will also meet with the chief prosecutor of the Lao Supreme People’s Procuratorate, Xayasana Kotphuthone, in what will be the last of the scheduled meetings.

The Cuban delegation is also scheduled to visit sites of historical and cultural interest in the city, including the Sisaketh Temple, built in 1818 and probably the oldest temple still standing in the country, and the Pha That Luang (Great Stupa), considered the most important Buddhist monument in Laos.

The presence of the Cuban Minister of Justice gives continuity to the fluid exchanges of high-level delegations registered in the last weeks and which evidence the good state and strengthening of bilateral relations.

Last April, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba and its Secretary of Organization, Roberto Morales Ojeda, visited this capital and was received by the highest Laotian authorities.

Meanwhile, in mid-May, a delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture headed by its deputy minister Maury Hechavarría paid a working visit to Laos and discussed with his Lao counterpart the possibility of strengthening cooperation in the agricultural and livestock sectors.

In the last days of May, the Hero of the Republic of Cuba and national coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution, Gerardo Hernandez, also traveled to Laos, where he completed an intense work program.