Havana, Cuba.- Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh reiterated his country’s support to Cuba against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US on the island, CUBAMINREX reported on Tuesday.

According to this source, this took place during a recent telephone conversation between the Vietnamese foreign minister and his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez.

During the conversation, both commended the high level of political ties, comprehensive cooperation and the exchange of experiences in the construction of socialism.

Rodriguez congratulated his counterpart on the results of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, celebrated from late January to July 1, 2021.

They also recalled the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the celebration of the 38th Inter-Governmental Commission and the 6th Vietnam-Cuba Round of Political Consultations, recently held virtually.

They also highlighted Cuba’s adherence to the Friendship and Cooperation Treaty of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2020, when Vietnam was the rotating president of the organization.

On Dec.2, 1960, at a public ceremony, Historic Leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro declared the popular decision of formally establishing diplomatic relations with Hanoi.

Upon the celebration of six decades of relations, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero favored intensifying cooperation in sectors such as transportation, telecommunications, biotecnology, education, energy and agro-industry.