Caracas, venezuela.- Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab will visit Cuba starting on February 9, when he will fulfill a work agenda, local media reported.

In the Cuban capital, Saab will continue strengthening relations between the Venezuelan Public Ministry and Cuban judicial and cultural organizations, the Venezuela News agency published.

The agenda includes a meeting on Thursday with the intellectual Abel Prieto, president of Casa de las Americas, and a meeting with national and international media.

The head of the Prosecutor’s Office will give a master lecture on the history of Human Rights in Venezuela and in the world at the University of Havana on Friday.

In the same way, he will be a keynote speaker at the first Meeting of Theoretical Publications of Leftwing Parties and Movements, called “Fidel and international solidarity,” according to the source.

Saab, who is also a poet, will present two of his latest books published by Monte Avila Editores: “Hoguera de una adolescence intemporal” (2022) and “En un paisaje boreal” (2021), at the Hugo Chavez Hall in Havana.