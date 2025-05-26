Share

Havana, Cuba.- In the context of this Sunday’s celebration of Africa Day, President Miguel Díaz-Canel and other authorities on the Caribbean island highlighted the influence of that continent in shaping Cuban culture.

On his social media, the president wrote: “We celebrate Africa Day, the continent of a significant portion of our ancestors. Torn from their land by slavery, they contributed so much to shaping Cuban culture that fighting for the independence of their peoples was ‘paying off our own debt to humanity.'”

The head of state accompanied his message with a quote from the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, who once said that “being an internationalist is paying off our own debt to humanity.” Whoever is not capable of fighting for others will never be capable enough to fight for themselves.”

Likewise, at X, the president of the National Assembly of People’s Power (parliament), Esteban Lazo, acknowledged that “the deep ties that unite us with the African peoples throughout history are indestructible. Africa’s most just causes have always had Cuba’s resolute support.”

We will continue to strengthen interparliamentary ties, assured the highest representative of the parliament on the island.

For his part, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez emphasized that the date has been embraced with pride by his compatriots “because of the shared history of struggles, blood, victories, and hopes that unite Cuba with Africa,” he stated at X.

This worldwide celebration, held every May 25, commemorates the 1963 meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where 32 leaders of the continent’s states established the Organization of African Unity, now the African Union.