Havana, Cuba.- Prince Charles of Wales highlighted the strengthening of the relationship between the United Kingdom and Cuba, as evidenced by the rescue of the MS Braemar cruise passengers one year ago Thursday.

In a message on Twitter by that nation’s ambassador in Havana, Antony Stokes, the heir to the British crown, expressed his ‘deep gratitude to the Government and people of Cuba for the extraordinary efforts they made to help repatriate the passengers and crew of the cruise ship MS Braemar.’

‘Operation Braemar offers further proof of the strengthening of the relationship between our countries and ‘we in the UK have appreciated such a remarkable humanitarian gesture,’ he emphasized.

Similarly, the prince recalled the visit made to Havana in March 2019, together with his wife, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall.

Since the end of February 2020, the cruise ship with 682 passengers and 381 crew members, many of them Covid-19 patients, asked for help from the Caribbean countries.

The ship of the British company Fred Olsen was turned away by several nations. It remained anchored for a few days off the coast of the Bahamas.

In response to a request from the British Government, Cuba allowed the ship to dock. On March 18, it made possible the repatriation of the passengers by air.

Havana and the UK have maintained uninterrupted historical relations since 1902.

During the last few years, these nations have deepened political dialogue to improve economic ties and cooperation in areas of common interest such as energy, agriculture, health, and education.

