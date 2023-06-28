Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday assured to be grateful for the initiative of the international solidarity day with Cuba, which had been held in several cities worldwide, including the United States. The Cuban leader tweeted: “Thanks to those who fight for truth and justice, in defense of our people,” and posted a […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday assured to be grateful for the initiative of the international solidarity day with Cuba, which had been held in several cities worldwide, including the United States.

The Cuban leader tweeted: “Thanks to those who fight for truth and justice, in defense of our people,” and posted a video about these actions calling for the end of the U.S. blockade and Cuba’s exclusion from Washington’s unilateral list of states sponsoring terrorism.

Diaz-Canel further expressed that such a gratitude was “on behalf of the Cuban government and people who have been facing up the cruelest harassment and the most unfair economic war.”

Past Sunday, solidarity organizations and Cubans residing in the U.S. gathered in front of the White House to call on President Joe Biden to put an end to coercive policies towards Cuba.