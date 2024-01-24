Havana, Cuba.- The Cimex SA Corporation announced the launch of a new financial product in Cuba, the Classic Card, which can be acquired and used starting this January 24.

The entity reported through Facebook that the Classic Card, denominated in dollars (USD), can be used throughout the country’s commercial network where electronic point-of-sale (POS) terminals operate.

The card incorporates distinctive technical-commercial characteristics compared to other services and will contribute to the national digitalization process. It will be valid for the purchase of goods and services in the country’s commercial network, retail and wholesale, that have POS, as well as imports and the purchase of fuel in the new network of service centers in USD.

CIMEX explained that this financial product, with exclusive use in Cuban territory, is aimed at both nationals and foreigners.

The customer may obtain the card for a sales price of four dollars or in foreign currencies accepted in the country at the current exchange rate.

They will be available and can be recharged in the national exchange houses network, or from abroad through the tocopay.com website.

According to CIMEX, another characteristic feature is that the new cards will be issued without preset amounts and without a mandatory minimum balance. The client will freely decide the amount to be credited.

These are non-personalized cards, which offer a high level of security and require the use of the PIN for their use in the commercial network, without the need for personal identification of the client.

The validity of each copy will be for five years after the corresponding issue; the client’s balance will not be refundable in case of leaving the country, and the money deposited can be withdrawn in Cuban pesos in the exchange houses network and banks.

The entity indicated that when making purchases using the new Classic Card, customers will obtain discounts and other incentives.