Paris, France.- The French association Cuba Linda celebrates its 25th anniversary with the pride of accompanying the island, its people and its Revolution and helping to know its reality, president Didier Lalande said today.

On the occasion of the anniversary, Lalande said that since the creation of the organization in 1998, many French people have traveled to Cuba, both in groups and individually or as a family, in a rapprochement with a people that has been resisting for more than six decades the aggressiveness of the United States.

My wife Nadine and I were in the Caribbean country for the first time in 1998, when the so-called special period that followed the end of the socialist camp and the Soviet Union was still raging, and we understood the need to do something about the injustice of Washington’s economic, commercial and financial blockade, the official told Prensa Latina.

According to Lalande, from the beginning it was clear to question the lies and manipulations about the reality of the island that are told in the West by the media and the question: Why should a hospitable, joyful and supportive people have to suffer a criminal economic war?

That is how we were born and that is how we have been working all this time, with the goals of helping the French to get to know Cuba, its history, its beauty and its truth, and at the same time to support it in the face of its challenges, he stressed.

In that sense, he highlighted the beautiful experience of being part of the massive mobilizations on May 1st in the largest of the Antilles, for the International Workers’ Day.

From the press they pretend to tell us that people go to the Revolution Square in Havana forced, when in fact it is a popular celebration of solidarity among peoples, he said.

Lalande insisted that through Cuba Linda, French people of diverse opinions and ideological positions have approached the island, under the vision that “Cuba is not counted, it is lived”.

The trips are part of our work, which has included an open front of solidarity to accompany the Cuban people in their struggles, such as the condemnation of the U.S. blockade, the release of the five heroes or support during the Covid-19 pandemic, he told Prensa Latina.

Among the campaigns developed in recent years by Cuba Linda stand out the demand for the award of the Nobel Peace Prize to the medical brigades of the Henry Reeve Contingent and the contribution of more than one million syringes for vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the pathogen that caused Covid-19.

We also support projects such as the local development initiative Conjunto Artístico Comunitario Korimakao, in Ciénaga de Zapata, he added.

For Lalande, the road traveled together with Cuba generates pride, but at the same time commitment, because much remains to be done to help it face the U.S. aggression and its consequences.