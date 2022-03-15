Havana, Cuba.- Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz stressed that in 2021 the activities of that institution were carried out in a context of contraction of financial flows and tightening of the U.S. blockade.

Speaking on Monday at the annual review meeting of that ministry, Malmierca said that despite this, Cuba bet on strengthening the comprehensive export strategy of products, goods, and services, taking as a starting point the identification of opportunities, diversification of markets, the rescue of traditional items and support for non-state forms of management.

The Minister said that there is an export map; ten export poles have been approved out of the 18 we have identified.

He also urged to implement new tools, such as export diversification incentives, and continue working on the study of markets.

In this regard, Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz emphasized the potential of the territories through the decentralization of functions and the consolidation of local structures for foreign trade.

Regarding foreign investment, the participation of companies, scientific centers, and local authorities was analyzed, and the updating of mechanisms to attract foreign capital to intensive sectors.

The member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party, Joel Queipo Ruiz, emphasized that to attract foreign currency it is essential to raise the culture of the cadres and socialize good practices that contribute to the dynamization of the national economy.