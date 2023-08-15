Havana, Cuba.- The 97th anniversary of the birthday of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz (August 13, 1926-November 25, 2016) was celebrated in Argentina with activities that recall his fruitful existence not only in favor of his people but of all those who fight for a just cause.

The day began last Thursday at the Central de Trabajadores Autónomos with the presentation of two books: “Operación Milagro” and “Los Niños del Infortunio”, about the importance of the humanitarian missions that Cuban doctors carry out in different latitudes. Dr. Aleida Guevara March, daughter of the heroic guerrilla Ernesto Che Guevara, and Pedro Pablo Prada Quintero, Cuban ambassador to that southern country, attended the event.

The commemorations concluded this Monday at the diplomatic headquarters of the Caribbean nation in Buenos Aires with the screening of the documentary ‘La fábrica del odio’, by Colombian filmmaker, writer and journalist Hernando Calvo Ospina.