Moscow, Russia.- Some priorities of the Russian solidarity organization that bears the name of Fidel Castro are the support for Cuba’s fight against the US blockade and the implementation of the monument project dedicated to the late leader in Moscow.

The directors and members of the Fidel Castro Foundation of Russia spoke in a recent meeting about actions to support Cuba, which will be the focus of the work of the organization in 2022, as reported by the Cuban embassy in Moscow.

They also shared details about the monument that will be placed in the place that bears the name of the revolutionary leader, in the Sokol district of Moscow.

The sculptor Alexey Chabanienko and the architect Andrey Beliy, creators of the recently inaugurated monument dedicated to the Soviet Marshal Alexander Vasilevsky, chief of the General Staff and Deputy Minister of Defense during the Great Patriot War (1941-1945), were charged with the task of creating the monument.

The artists expressed their aspiration to be able to inaugurate the site for the anniversary of the birth of Fidel Castro, on August 13th, 2022.

Other initiatives aimed at increasing the fight against the United States’ blockade of Cuba were presented during the meeting, in addition to the production of materials that spread the historical dimension of the leader of the Cuban Revolution and the strengthening of academic ties between the two countries.

The counselor of the Cuban embassy in Russia, Gustavo Cobreiro, recalled the significance of the thought and action of the Commander-in-Chief and their impact on the historical development of Cuba and international geopolitics.