Extreme US blockade against Cuba denounced in Uruguay

Montevideo, Uruguay.- The US blockade against Cuba has reached extreme levels, Ambassador Antonio Pardo, Chargé d’Affaires of Cuba, denounced.

The diplomat met with members of the Uruguayan contingent, which is currently being formed and will join the 31st edition of the South American Brigade of Voluntary Work and Solidarity with Cuba.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the PIT-CNT unitary trade union center, co-organizer of the brigade along with the Coordinator of Support for the Cuban Revolution.

The enhanced blockade aims to force the Cuban people to submit through suffering, Pardo said, and highlighted the failure of other attempts with the same purpose, including armed invasions, attacks, and subversive actions.

He noted that the US government is persecuting his country’s sources of financing, foreign investments, and fuel supplies.

These and other actions cause hardships to the population and hinder development plans, he expressed.

The Ambassador emphasized that Cuba maintains the principles of universal and free healthcare and education, sectors that have received hard blows due the US blockade.