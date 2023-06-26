Havana, Cuba.- Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked today through his Twitter account, the opportunity to talk with the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, recently in Paris. “I appreciate the opportunity to meet again, dear Lula, in a fraternal exchange in which we discussed the possibilities of cooperation between two brother nations and peoples”, […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked today through his Twitter account, the opportunity to talk with the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, recently in Paris.

“I appreciate the opportunity to meet again, dear Lula, in a fraternal exchange in which we discussed the possibilities of cooperation between two brother nations and peoples”, the Cuban head of state wrote on the social network.

Díaz-Canel attached to his message the one posted by Lula on Twitter giving an account of the meeting.

Such a meeting took place this Thursday as part of the activities of the Summit for a New World Financial Pact, and was described by Díaz-Canel as fraternal.

This was the second meeting between Díaz-Canel and Lula after the start of the Brazilian’s third term.

On that occasion, they exchanged on the historical bilateral ties, the potential to increase cooperation in areas of mutual interest, and verified the coincidences on current issues on the international agenda, reported the Presidency of Cuba.