Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated his counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Sunday on his reelection as general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPCh). In a message to China’s top political leader, Diaz-Canel ratified the conviction that under his leadership, the CPCh and the Chinese people will continue to […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated his counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Sunday on his reelection as general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPCh).

In a message to China’s top political leader, Diaz-Canel ratified the conviction that under his leadership, the CPCh and the Chinese people will continue to reap new achievements in the construction of socialism in the new era.

The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) recalled the important consensus reached in favor of bilateral relations and reiterated the invariable will to continue to promote political orientation between the two parties, governments, and peoples, based on friendship.

“The theoretical and practical contributions made by you at the helm of the CPCh Central Committee give continuity to the work of several generations of its members and are appreciated as milestones in the adaptation of Chinese socialism to the national particularities and current times,” Diaz-Canel wrote.

The head of State said that as Xi Jinping himself expressed, China and Cuba are good friends, good colleagues and good brothers, and meanwhile, “we are pleased to see the mutual political trust and maturity that characterize these intimate ties of friendship and cooperation.”

Diaz-Canel pointed out that such brotherhood will continue to be strengthened and improved to contribute to the sustainable development of both nations, to the well-being of the two peoples, to the irreversibility and vitality of socialism worldwide.

“May you receive the fraternal embrace and our highest consideration and appreciation, which we extend to all Chinese communists,” concluded the letter from the Cuban president.