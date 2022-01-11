Managua, Nicaragua.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday congratulated the Nicaraguan people on the victory and consolidation of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) at the November 7 general election.

Upon his arrival at the Augusto Cesar Sandino International Airport, the Cuban president said that victory is very significant for Latin American and Caribbean left-wing forces and progressive governments.

“It is a victory that also shows the anti-imperialist conviction of the Nicaraguan people and the decision of moving forward with deep political, social and economic changes made by the Reconciliation and National Unity government,” he said.

Accompanied by Advisor Luis Alberto Rodriguez and Cuban Ambassador in Managua Jorge Luis Mayo, the president expressed his joy after arriving in this Central American sister and fraternal nation.

The swearing-in ceremony of FSLN leader Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, who were reelected during in the general election in Nicaragua, will take place on Monday at Managua’s Revolution Square and be attended by several international delegations.

Besides the Cuban delegation, the ceremony will be attended by representatives from Venezuela, Belize, Honduras, Bolivia, Iran, the Saharawi Arab Republic, Russia, India and China, as well as nearly 300 electoral assistants who participated in the election.