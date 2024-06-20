Share

Havana, Cuba.- The vice president of Cuba, Salvador Valdés Mesa, spoke in South Africa today with the deputy general secretary of the African National Congress, Nomvula Mokoyane.

Both leaders recognized the excellent level of bilateral relations, with deep historical roots, as well as the ties of solidarity and cooperation between their countries.

Mokoyane recalled how the historical ties between Cuba and South Africa date back long before the establishment of diplomatic relations in May 1994.

For his part, Valdés thanked South Africa’s historic support of the lifting of Washington’s economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba. He also conveyed the island’s gratitude for the solidarity towards its people during 30 years of bilateral relations.

The Cuban vice president is in South Africa to attend the inauguration of the re-elected president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.