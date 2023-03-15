Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez congratulated Tuesday his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, endorsed by his country´s National Assembly of People’s Power to continue in office. Through his official Twitter profile, Rodriguez Parrilla wished success to Qin in the performance of the important responsibility, which he continues after the votes of the Parliament this […]

With the validation of the nominations presented by Premier Li Qiang, the nearly 3,000 deputies of the Chinese Parliament approved the ministers, councilors, and other leaders who make up the State Council.

Li was re-elected on Saturday at the proposal of the country’s president, Xi Jinping, who in turn was ratified last Friday as president of the Central Military Commission.

According to the Prensa Latina news agency, the Chinese legislature elected Han Zheng as vice-president of the nation, and Zhao Leji will head the Parliament