Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.- Cuba’s executives of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are in Dominican Republic from this Monday to June 24 with the aim of expanding the trade relations between the two countries.

According to the organizers of the event, which is held in Punta Cana, La Altagracia province, and Puerto Plata, the Cuban executives present their production portfolios and discuss with the Dominicans the strategies to achieve a broad, stable and fruitful commercial exchange.

Among the productive areas are construction materials, technology, land passenger transportation services and the construction of industrial plants.

Cuba has currently set up 3,869 MSMEs, 3,764 of which are private companies, 51 are state-owned enterprises and 54 are cooperatives.

Due to its origin, 54 percent are reconversions of pre-existing businesses and the remaining 46 percent are new enterprises.