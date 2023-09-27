Cuba releases video footage of attack on its Embassy in Washington, DC

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba released Tuesday a security video of its Embassy in Washington, United States, showing the moment of the terrorist attack last Sunday, September 24.

The one-minute recording shows how an individual arrives in front of the Cuban Mission with two Molotov cocktails (homemade bombs), ignites them and throws them into the building.

A statement issued by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, regarding the violent events, points out that the permissive behavior of U.S. law enforcement agencies in the face of violent actions may stimulate the commission of events of this nature, and that the island’s authorities have regularly alerted Washington about it.

The text also highlights that in April 2020, an individual of Cuban origin fired 32 projectiles with an assault rifle against the Embassy building.

The U.S. Government refuses to classify this act as terrorist, and after three years, the attacker has not been tried.

The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, denounced the incident and called for action by the US authorities to clarify it.

Likewise, from different parts of the world, political, social and solidarity organizations and personalities have raised their voices to strongly repudiate such vandalism.

For its part, the International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity for the Peoples asks: “where is the protection of diplomatic headquarters established by the Vienna Convention with which the United States Government is obliged to comply?”