United Nations, United Nations.- Cuba denounced at the U.N. Human Rights Council the impunity with which terrorist acts are promoted from U.S. territory against the island and demanded the cessation of this practice.

In continuing the debates of the 49th session of that body on Tuesday in Geneva, Cuban diplomat Mirthia Julia Brossard repudiated that on digital platforms and social networks, individuals and groups based in the southern state of Florida call for violence and terrorism to attack the Caribbean nation.

“We also reiterate the denunciation of the terrorist attacks committed against our embassies in Washington and Paris, in 2020 and 2021, respectively”, she said in an interactive dialogue with Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, special rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms in the Fight against Terrorism.

The Cuban representative at the forum ratified the Caribbean country’s commitment to confront the scourge and recalled the historical position of rejection and condemnation of all terrorist acts, methods, and practices in all their forms and manifestations.

Cuba has never allowed nor will it allow its territory to be used to organize such actions, she said.

Brossard also stressed in her speech the island’s condemnation of its inclusion in the list of state sponsors of terrorism, a unilateral mechanism of Washington that she described as spurious.

In a clarification before the Human Rights Council, the diplomat pointed out that the mentions in the Special Rapporteur’s report on the situation in Guantanamo have nothing to do with the Cuban government when referring to U.S. military installations located in a portion of Cuban territory illegally occupied.