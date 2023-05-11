Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrates this Wednesday the 28th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis. On its Twitter account, the Cuban Foreign Ministry reiterated the will to expand and diversify the ties of friendship and cooperation between both countries. Cuba and Saint […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrates this Wednesday the 28th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

On its Twitter account, the Cuban Foreign Ministry reiterated the will to expand and diversify the ties of friendship and cooperation between both countries.

Cuba and Saint Kitts and Nevis established diplomatic relations in 1995, and are currently developing cooperation projects in the area of ??health and human resources training.

The two nations coincide in multilateral scenarios on issues such as climate change, human development, social integration, economic development and health, among others.