Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis.- The permanent secretary of Agriculture of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Miguel Flemming, and Cuban Ambassador here David Rivero assessed new cooperation opportunities in this sector, local media reported on Wednesday.

At the meeting, both parties devised short-term plans to which Cuba could contribute with technical assistance, among other things, the diplomatic source reported.

Both officials met at the Cuban Embassy, where they confirmed the common interest in expanding ties and agreed to intensify joint actions, always in line with priorities for the development of the economy of their countries.

Saint Kitts and Nevis and Cuba established diplomatic relations on May 10, 1995, and have developed fraternal and collaboration ties in education, health care, and the environment since then.

They share the interests, concerns, and aspirations of the Caribbean region in issues such as climate change, human development, social integration, and the reduction of the effects of natural disasters.

This nation, which has nearly 55,000 inhabitants, has constantly condemned the United States hostile policy and called for the lifting of the economic blockade imposed on Cuba.