United Nations, United Nations.- Cuba called at the United Nations to lift the unilateral coercive measures implemented against Syria, which continue to have a negative impact on the recovery of that Arab country and hinder its development.

According to Cuba’s Alternate Permanent Representative to the United Nations Yuri Gala, the United States, while claiming to be concerned over the humanitarian situation of the Syrian people, maintains unilateral criminal measures against it, which must be removed.

This is what the ambassador said on Thursday at a meeting of the General Assembly under the agenda item 124: Strengthening of the United Nations system.

The Cuban diplomat also rejected any politicization of humanitarian assistance and its use as an instrument for political blackmail.

The sanctions and other unilateral coercive measures, he added, hinder Syria’s sustainable development and impose enormous suffering on its people.

About this issue, he called to foster cooperation with the Damascus Government, which is primarily responsible for ensuring that the humanitarian aid reaches all Syrians, without the political bias and selectivity currently prevailing against that nation.