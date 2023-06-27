Havana, Cuba.- Cuba and Vietnam ratify the historic and brotherly nature of their relations, with the visit to Havana of the member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of that Asian country (PCV), Le Hoai Trung. The Vietnamese party leader held a meeting the day before with the Secretary of Organization of the […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba and Vietnam ratify the historic and brotherly nature of their relations, with the visit to Havana of the member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of that Asian country (PCV), Le Hoai Trung.

The Vietnamese party leader held a meeting the day before with the Secretary of Organization of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Roberto Morales, in which they agreed on the importance of continuing to deepen exchanges between the two political organizations.

Morales and Hoai Trung highlighted the value of preserving the legacy of revolutionary leaders Fidel Castro and Ho Chi Minh, the basis of the deep relations of brotherhood and solidarity between both nations and peoples.

Such interest was demonstrated during that day, in a dialogue with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.

The also head of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Central Committee of the PCV also met on Monday with the chairman of the International Relations Commission of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba (parliament), Rolando Gonzalez.

At the National Capitol of Cuba (administrative headquarters of the Legislative), the parties discussed current issues of their respective nations and the functioning of both parliaments.

Le Hoai Trung condemned the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States against the island and demanded its elimination while highlighting the excellent state of bilateral relations.

In the context of his visit, the party leader of the Asian nation toured the Vietnam-Cuba Project for the development of rice production, in the western province of Matanzas.