Havana, Cuba.- The 7th African Continental Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba concluded today in South Africa, with the adoption of an action plan and final declaration by the 245 delegates from 28 nations.

The proposal of actions to strengthen collaboration with Cuba includes the areas of education, health, science and technology, Pan-African solidarity, economic cooperation, and people to people solidarity.

The participants also made a call to intensify peaceful political protests directed at United States embassies with the purpose of condemning the blockade of Cuba and the occupation -with a naval base- of the Guantánamo Bay.

The complaints will also be made against the United States’ regime change agenda and other destabilization mechanisms directed against Cuba, and for the removal of the island from Washington’s unilateral list of states allegedly sponsoring terrorism.

Those attending the 7th Meeting are committed to deepening the ties of collaboration between Cuba and Africa in various sectors, including trade, investment and financial relations, medical care, education, agriculture, infrastructure development and maintenance, as well as energy, science and technology.

In their Final Declaration, those present called for collaboration with the BRICS countries in the search for alternative monetary and international payment systems, including interbank systems with Cuba.

In addition, they spoke out for building African Regional and Continental Truth Networks to combat imperialist propaganda led by the United States and malicious media content against Cuba.