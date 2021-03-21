Bolivian representatives at international parliaments condemned the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba and called on US President Joe Biden to end that policy.

The legislators are part of the Andean and Latin American Parliaments, of the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR) and the Indigenous and Afro-Descendant Interparlamentarian Union of America.

A declaration of these members of Parliament expresses their strong condemnation of the economic blockade against Cuba, which has lasted over half a century, and described it as a ‘flagrant and recurring violation of International Law against a free, independent and sovereign people.’

The declaration calls on Biden and Democrat and Republican legislators to use their prerogatives to end ‘the most unjust, severe and prolonged system of sanctions in history,’ which has been imposed on Cuba and hampers its development.

It invokes non-intervention as a basic principle of international relations, embodied in the United Nations Charter and that of the Organization of American States(OAS).

The declaration recalls that, on April, 1960, then-Assistant Undersecretary for Inter-American Affairs, Lester D. Mallory, outlined the blockade in a secret memorandum due to the fact that most Cubans supported their leader, Fidel Castro.