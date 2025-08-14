U.S. to restrict visas for officials from countries that have hosted Cuban doctors

Share

Havana, Cuba.- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio continued his personal war against Cuba on Wednesday by announcing that Washington will impose visa restrictions on several government officials from Cuba, as well as from African countries and Grenada, for their involvement in contracting Cuban medical services.

The Florida politician also announced measures against several Brazilian government officials and former Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) officials for their involvement in the Mais Médicos program, which used Cuban personnel.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, the official said that the State Department is taking action against “several officials complicit with the Cuban regime” in the organization and maintenance of these missions, which, according to him, impose coercive working conditions on health professionals.

Rubio asserted that the U.S. government is “committed to ending this practice” and warned that “countries complicit in this exploitation should think twice” before continuing with these types of agreements.

The Trump administration, during its two terms in office, has orchestrated a furious campaign accusing Cuba of using doctors and other health professionals as an instrument of political influence and a source of foreign currency.

Washington views the extraordinary example of humanism displayed by Cuban health personnel as a threat and seeks to cut off Cuba’s access to international currency as the main strategy of its genocidal economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba.

Last June, the United States government announced the imposition of visa restrictions on several Central American government officials for participating in programs recruiting Cuban doctors.

More than 24,000 health sector workers are currently serving abroad as part of solidarity missions, some of which are completely free of charge and others are paid for the services provided.