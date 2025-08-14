Tribute to the Eternal Commander in Chief at Santa Ifigenia

Santiago de Cuba, Cuba.- The people of Santiago de Cuba, on behalf of the entire country, paid tribute to the eternal Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz on August 13, the 99th anniversary of his birth.

The tribute began with the ceremonial changing of the Honor Guard at the Patriotic Front of the Santa Ifigenia Heritage Cemetery by members of the unit that guards this sacred site.

In front of the monument that houses the ashes of the Historic Leader of the Cuban Revolution, Beatriz Johnson Urrutia, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and the Council of State and First Secretary of the political organization in the eastern province, and Governor Manuel Falcón Hernández each laid bouquets of flowers.

They were followed by leaders of youth, student, mass, and social organizations with white roses for their sincere friend, as a gesture of demonstration and gratitude for Fidel’s legacy, stated Yesenia Acuña, First Secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Young Communist League of Santiago de Cuba.

Along with the people of Santiago de Cuba, the participants of the Summer Youth Camp honored the memory of the Hero of Moncada, the Granma Yacht, and the Sierra.

As a culmination of the day, the inauguration of a photography exhibition dedicated to Fidel’s legacy at the Universidad de Oriente.