Madrid, Spain.- Enrique Santiago, the first vice-chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Spanish Parliament, today highlighted his group’s support for Cuba in the face of threats from the United States.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Santiago, spokesperson for the United Left (IU) in the Congress of Deputies, stressed that this is the first resolution approved by Spanish institutions to reject the executive order of the US president, Donald Trump, to sharpen the suffocation of the Cuban people.

With the impetus of the Sumar movement, led by Izquierda Unida, and the support of EH Bildu, ERC, Podemos and Coalición Canaria, a proposal was adopted without law, amended by the socialists of the PSOE (majority force in the government).

It was Enrique Santiago who pushed the idea, arguing that these restrictions could lead in a few weeks to the “collapse” of critical infrastructure on the island, including hospitals, electricity system and transportation.

We hope that this will encourage other institutions, starting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to make a clear statement in defense of Cuba against the brutal aggression it is suffering from the US, noted the legislator.

He also emphasized the need for the initiative to serve as an incentive for cooperation and solidarity, both in the official spheres of Spain and throughout society, “to help send to Cuba all the materials, goods and energy products that the island currently requires.”

Also general secretary of the Communist Party of Spain (PCE), Santiago was thinking about the importance of collaborating with the Caribbean Island to get ahead in front of “the brutal blockade that aims to turn Cuba into a US colony or an associated state, as has already happened with Puerto Rico”.

He told Prensa Latina that this initiative to reject the executive order of Trump has been made possible thanks to a great agreement between left-wing and democratic forces that support international law and especially the sovereignty of peoples, the principle of non-interference and non-use of force in international relations.

The adopted text, which was rejected by the conservative People’s Party (PP), Junts for Catalonia (right) and the far-right Vox, calls on the government to demand in all forums the end of Trump’s “coercive measures” against Cuba.