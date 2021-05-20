Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Situations of Disasters and Serious Epidemics received the 2020 Excelencias Award, granted by the Excelencias Group every year during the Madrid International Tourism Fair (FITUR).

According to the Cuban Excelencias website, Jose Carlos de Santiago, president of the Group, presented the award to the Henry Reeve Brigade for its support to the international community with medical teams in times of need and in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The text explains that this 2020, a year marked by the incidence of the pandemic, the organizing committee of these awards was pleased to present the Covid International Excellence Award to thousands of Cuban doctors and specialists with a high sense of humanism and a spirit of solidarity.

The Excelencias Award was created to distinguish institutions, personalities, and organizations that have a marked social vocation in Ibero-America and are benchmarks of excellence in the world of tourism, gourmet, and automobiles.

The awarding of this prize has become a benchmark in the field of tourism and gastronomy in Ibero-America in the three categories of Tourism Excellence, Gourmet Excellence, and Special Awards.